'Definitively no'; Mike Tomlin rules out quarterback change following Steelers loss to Browns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For those anticipating a quarterback change ahead of the Steelers' upcoming game against the New York Jets, Mike Tomlin has ruled out that possibility.

Tomlin was asked about the possibility for a quarterback change following the team's 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

"I'm not in that mindset. I'm interested in reviewing this tape and looking at the totality of it and figuring out how we collectively get better. I will answer that question definitively no," Tomlin said.

The Steelers' offense has sputtered out of the gate to start the season with a 1-2 record under starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who signed with the team as a free agent during the offseason.

Through three games, Trubisky has completed 62 of 103 passes for 569 yards, adding in 2 passing touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown, while throwing 1 interception.

Much criticism has been made regarding Trubisky's conservative attack when throwing the ball downfield, seemingly avoiding the middle of the field.

The Steelers' offensive woes have prompted numerous calls for a change at the quarterback position, as first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett sits behind Trubisky on the depth chart, waiting for his first regular season action.

The Steelers have an extended break between games, having played on Thursday night. The team will get back on the field next Sunday afternoon when the visiting New York Jets come to town.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.

