Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls to bring 2027 tour to Pittsburgh

The legendary classic rock Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Def Leppard, are hitting the road in 2027, and their tour will run from the spring into the summer.

The North American tour will have 45 dates and stop across all major markets in the United States and Canada, including here in Pittsburgh in March.

Joining Def Leppard on the road will be the Goo Goo Dolls and The Struts.

It all begins on March 2, 2027, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, at the PPL Center. The stop in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena will be on March 23, 2027.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 16, at 10 a.m. local time on Live Nation.

There will also be multiple presales available for the tour. The first will be on Monday, October 12, which is an artist fan club presale. Following that, Citi cardmembers will have access to early tickets, again on October 12, and that begins at noon local time.

Finally, a Verizon presale will take place on Monday, October 12, beginning at noon and running through Thursday, October 15, at 10 p.m. local time.

Ticket sales will also help City of Hope, a cancer research and treatment organization in the U.S. that helps advance research and treatments for those battling the disease, with $1 from each ticket sold being donated.

Along with Pittsburgh, the tour will make stops in Philadelphia, Columbus, Cleveland, and Indianapolis.