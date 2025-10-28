Suspects sought after deer found shot in front yard of Pennsylvania home

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is searching for the people accused of shooting and killing a deer in someone's front yard.

In a post on the Operation Game Thief Facebook page, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said its Northwest Region is seeking more information about the illegal taking of an 8-point white-tailed deer.

The deer was found dead in the front yard of a home on Hill City Road in Cranberry, Venango County, around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, the agency said.

The deer was illegally killed in several safety zones of occupied homes, and it was shot from the roadway, the Game Commission said.

The state game warden says that three people shot the deer in the front yard of the home. The Game Commission describes the suspects as three young men, possibly in their 20s, wearing black clothing. Investigators say they were driving a light-colored small SUV, possibly a silver Ford Escape, and the license plate possibly starts with HPV-79.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Northwest Region at 1-833-PGC-HUNT or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or online.

Operation Game Thief is a silent witness anti-poaching program that the Game Commission says encourages people to report any suspicious activity. The toll-free hotline is available 24/7.