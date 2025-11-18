Deer kills woman at Ohio home

An Ohio woman was killed after authorities said she was attacked by a deer that was kept on her family's property.

According to CBS affiliate WTRF, deputies with the Belmont County Sheriff's Office were called to the home around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 for reports of an animal attack.

Family members told deputies that Jodi Proger had been trapped inside an enclosure with a buck that had become aggressive, the TV station reported. The sheriff's office said Proger's relatives tried to reach her and kill the deer before deputies arrived.

Deputies shot the deer and secured the scene, allowing first responders to reach Proger, WTRF reported. But Proger had died from her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the investigation continues, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is working with the Ohio Department of Agriculture, WTRF said. The coroner was also called to assist with the investigation.

The sheriff said no foul play is suspected, WTRF reported.

According to the National Deer Association, deer are one of the deadliest animals in the United States, but only because of the number of car crashes they cause. Deer rarely attack people, but when they do, it may be because they are sick, injured or afraid. A deer that feels trapped could lash out, experts say.