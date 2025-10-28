Rutting season and daylight saving time mean more deer are on the road, Pennsylvania Game Commission says

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning drivers to watch out for deer, saying rutting season and daylight saving time are going to put more cars on the road when the animals are moving the most.

Experts say deer become more active in the fall leading up to their breeding season, called the "rut." During this time, the Game Commission says yearling bucks leave the areas where they were born, traveling "considerable distances" to find new ranges. Meanwhile, adult bucks are looking for does, and if they find one, they may chase it.

On top of that, the clocks roll back an hour on Sunday, meaning there will be more cars on the road around around dusk and dawn, which are peak hours for deer activity.

Altogether, the Game Commission says it makes drivers more likely to run into a deer.

"The months of October, November, and December are when deer are moving around the most, and for longer durations during the day," Game Commission Executive Director Steve Smith said in a press release. "We encourage all drivers to practice safe behaviors and be especially mindful of intensified deer movement at this time of year."

The Game Commission says Pennsylvania drivers face some of the highest risks of hitting a deer. The agency cited a recent report that says Pennsylvania leads the nation in animal-collision insurance claims for the last fiscal year.

Just paying attention while driving on stretches marked with "deer crossing" signs can make a difference, the Game Commission says. Deer often travel in groups and walk in single file, so if you see one, another could be right behind it.