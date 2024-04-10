Debit cards stolen from Pittsburgh-area pastor's wallet while he was preaching, police say

SMITHTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two people are facing charges after police said they stole debit cards from a pastor's wallet while he was preaching inside a Westmoreland County church.

Police asked for information related to the alleged theft on March 10, and in an update on Wednesday, charges were announced against 35-year-old Jarell Carpenter and 40-year-old Erica Bloom, both from Monessen.

Pennsylvania State Police said the theft happened outside of the Hope Memorial Lutheran Church in Smithton. The pastor of the church alerted troopers when he realized his cards were missing from his wallet after he was preaching.

Police said the cards were used at two businesses in Smithton. In an attempt to identify suspects, the Belle Vernon barracks last month asked anyone with information to call them.

Law enforcement provided an update on Wednesday, saying Carpenter and Bloom are accused of stealing three debit cards and an American Legion membership card from the pastor's wallet.

Carpenter and Bloom are charged with theft and other related offenses like receiving stolen property.