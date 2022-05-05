Death of former priest ruled an accident

Death of former priest ruled accident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We now know the cause of death of a former priest.

The medical examiner has ruled the death of Paul Spisak as an accident.

He died after hitting his head in January.

A grand jury report on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church named Spisak and earlier this year he was charged with recording a young boy inside a Target bathroom.

He had been inside the Allegheny County Jail since January.