Death of former priest ruled an accident
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We now know the cause of death of a former priest.
The medical examiner has ruled the death of Paul Spisak as an accident.
He died after hitting his head in January.
A grand jury report on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church named Spisak and earlier this year he was charged with recording a young boy inside a Target bathroom.
He had been inside the Allegheny County Jail since January.
