Watch CBS News

Death of former priest ruled an accident

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Death of former priest ruled accident 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We now know the cause of death of a former priest.

The medical examiner has ruled the death of Paul Spisak as an accident.

He died after hitting his head in January.

A grand jury report on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church named Spisak and earlier this year he was charged with recording a young boy inside a Target bathroom.

He had been inside the Allegheny County Jail since January.

First published on May 5, 2022 / 4:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.