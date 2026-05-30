Pittsburgh native and professional basketball player arrested for unpaid child support payments

A professional basketball player and Pittsburgh native has been taken into custody for owing more than $100,000 in child support, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said that 36-year-old DeAndre Kane had been wanted since 2023 when he failed to appear in family court for a hearing regarding missed child support payments.

The former Schenley High School and City League standout has been playing professional basketball overseas for various clubs since 2014.

This past week, detectives from the sheriff's office, along with the Allegheny County Police and the U.S. Department of State, learned that Kane would be returning to Pittsburgh from Iceland on Friday. Kane is currently living in Iceland, where he is continuing his professional basketball career.

On Friday, detectives from the sheriff's office were accompanied by Allegheny County police to Pittsburgh International Airport, where they took Kane into custody after he got off his flight from Iceland.

Kane is now being held in the Allegheny County Jail, where he is awaiting a hearing in family court.