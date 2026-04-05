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One dead, two hospitalized after wrong-way crash in Washington County

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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A man was killed at the scene of a wrong-way crash in Washington County, and two people had to be taken to the hospital on Saturday night. 

According to information from the Washington County Coroner's Office, just after 6 p.m. on Saturday night, a car was driving the wrong way in the westbound lane of Route 40 in Donegal Township when it collided head-on with an SUV. 

Inside the SUV were the driver and a passenger, and they both had to be flown to a Pittsburgh area hospital. 

Their conditions were not made available. 

Meanwhile, the driver of the car in the wrong lane was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 41-year-old Daniel Padqualucci of Donegal Township. 

The cause of death is pending an investigation and an autopsy. 

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash. 

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