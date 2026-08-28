Woman killed, three hospitalized in wrong-way crash in Butler County

A woman is dead, and three others are in the hospital after a crash in Butler County on Thursday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Just before 4 p.m., state police units were called to a two-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Eau Claire Road in Venango Township.

The police report stated that a vehicle was traveling west and crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with another vehicle. The driver was a 17-year-old girl who had to be LifeFlighted to UPMC Children's Hospital, and her condition was not made available.

The passenger of the first vehicle was identified as 36-year-old Amanda Montgomery, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

As for the vehicle that was hit, two people were inside at the time of the crash: 51-year-old Rebecca Rodgers and a 3-year-old boy, both of whom were taken to Grove City Hospital to be treated.

Their conditions are unknown.

The state police report stated that seatbelts and safety seats were utilized in both vehicles at the time of the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police, Butler County, are investigating the crash.