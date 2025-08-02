1 dead, another recovering after overnight shooting in Lawrenceville

One person is dead and another is recovering following a shooting in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood overnight.

Police say they were called to Butler Street just after 3:00 a.m., but found no victims. A short time later, two men showed up at a nearby hospital by private transport, one with a gunshot wound to the torso and another with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim who was shot in the torso later died at the hospital.

Detectives on Saturday evening arrested Randell Tate, 22, of Pittsburgh, in connection with the incident. He has been charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Tate is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.