Woman killed, man in critical condition after shooting in McKeesport

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna,
Ricky Sayer

CBS Pittsburgh

A woman has died, and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in McKeesport, Allegheny County police said Sunday night.

Allegheny County police were notified of a shooting in the 500 block of Pirl Street around 8:48 p.m.

First responders found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The female victim was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased, police said. The injured man was hospitalized and last listed in is in critical condition. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

