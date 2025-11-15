Watch CBS News
Man found shot to death in backyard of Clairton home, county police investigating

Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Clairton. 

According to county police, just before midnight on Friday, dispatch was alerted to shots being fired in the parking lot of the Village Inn. 

Police responded, but ulitmately were unable to find a victim in the parking lot. 

Moments later, dispatch was made aware of a man found in the backyard of a home in the 800 block of Van Kirk Street. Police officers then went to the scene and found a man who had been shot. 

He was pronounced dead. 

Allegheny County Police's Homicide Unit is now investigating the shooting. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

