County police called to investigate police shooting in Pittsburgh area

The Allegheny County Police were called to investigate a deadly police shooting just outside of the City of Pittsburgh.

According to county police, around 12 a.m. on Sunday, 911 received a call from a man who claimed to be armed and was threatening to harm himself and others.

They learned the man was in the 1700 block of Washington Street in Heidelberg, and he was wielding a knife.

Once local police from Heidelberg and Scott Township arrived on the scene, officers ordered the man to drop the knife, but he refused and proceeded to charge toward the officers.

One officer from the Heidelberg police deployed a taser, but the man did not stop. That's when a Scott Township officer shot the man multiple times.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.