Motorcyclist killed in crash with sedan in North Huntingdon Township

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in North Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County.

Charles McCutcheon, 59, of Jeannette, was traveling west on Lincoln Highway when his motorcycle collided with a Kia sedan traveling east and attempting to turn into a local business, according to a public information report from Westmoreland County Coroner John Ackerman.

The crash, reported around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 12259 Lincoln Highway, was described as a head-on collision. McCutcheon was pronounced dead approximately one hour later.

McCutcheon's cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results, the coroner's office said.

North Huntingdon Township police were handling the investigation.