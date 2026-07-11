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Motorcyclist killed in crash with sedan in North Huntingdon Township

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
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Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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A motorcyclist has died following a crash in North Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County.

Charles McCutcheon, 59, of Jeannette, was traveling west on Lincoln Highway when his motorcycle collided with a Kia sedan traveling east and attempting to turn into a local business, according to a public information report from Westmoreland County Coroner John Ackerman.

The crash, reported around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 12259 Lincoln Highway, was described as a head-on collision. McCutcheon was pronounced dead approximately one hour later.

McCutcheon's cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results, the coroner's office said.

North Huntingdon Township police were handling the investigation.

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