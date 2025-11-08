Man found dead in house fire in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood

One person was found dead after a house fire in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 5 a.m. on Saturday morning, crews were called to a home on Parviss Street.

Once on the scene, a man was found dead on the second floor of the home.

Public safety said to KDKA-TV that fire investigators were able to get access to the home around 9 a.m., and they are waiting for the medical examiner to arrive on the scene.

Once the medical examiner arrives, the full investigation of the fire will begin.

It's not known at this time if there were any other occupants inside the home or if there are any other injuries.