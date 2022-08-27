Watch CBS News
Deadly hit and run in Wilkinsburg ends in shots fired, suspect taken into custody

By Bryant Reed

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - A police pursuit that began in Monroeville ended in Wilkinsburg and led to the arrest of a man wanted for multiple felonies.

Allegheny County Police tell KDKA that 48-year-old Jack Sherwood attempted to flee Monroeville Police and led them into Wilkinsburg.

However, as he was trying to get away, he hit a man driving a mini motorbike. Some officers stopped to help the man, he was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.

Meanwhile, other officers continued their pursuit of Sherwood.

Once they found him, he attempted to hit police officers with his car, causing an officer to pull out his gun and shoot into Sherwood's car.

This led to a second chase, which ended in Sherwood's arrest.

As officers took him into custody, he had a gunshot wound to his left arm and he was taken to the hospital.

Once he is released, police said he'll be taken to the hospital.

Now, because this is an officer-involved shooting, Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA.com for more details.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 6:50 AM

