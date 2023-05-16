Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in New Florence

NEW FLORENCE, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman is accused of hitting and killing a man with her car and leaving the scene.

Police here say not only did Melissa Anderson knowingly hit and killed Barry Lynn Cassidy, she then concocted a story to would make it seem that she wasn't involved in the deadly hit and run.

State police said it happened Monday around 9 p.m. on 10th Street in New Florence, where a makeshift memorial now stands. Police said Cassidy was walking to the Dollar General store when Anderson hit him with her Dodge Avenger.

"Which goes to show a level of compassion and concern for the person you just hit," Trooper Stephen Limani said.

Police said Anderson had two passengers with her in the car at the time of the crash. One of those people came forward and told police Anderson knew she hit the 61-year-old man but did not stop and help despite pleas from the passengers.

Police later located Anderson walking along a road near her house and the car not far from there.

"The whole premise was going to be, ditch the vehicle and then walk home and say the vehicle was stolen," Limani said.

When police questioned Anderson, they say she admitted to hitting Cassidy. She also admitted, they say, to taking heroin before getting behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, the car was brought to the department's Greensburg barracks for processing. Police said it was extremely evident this car was the one that hit Cassidy.

"This didn't have to go the way it did," Limani said. "She should have pulled over on the side of the road and immediately called 911 and she did not do that."

Anderson is in the Westmoreland County Prison without bond.