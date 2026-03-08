Victim found dead near on-ramp on I-70 in Washington County

A person was found dead near an on-ramp on Interstate 70 early on Sunday morning in Washington County.

According to the Washington County Coroner's Office, a tractor-trailer driver called 911 just after 4 a.m. to report what he thought was a person lying in the road in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the Chestnut Street on-ramp in North Franklin Township.

Once first responders arrived, they found the victim and determined that they had been hit multiple times by multiple vehicles.

The early investigation presumes that the victim had been a pedestrian.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating, and the identity of the victim has not been released as the coroner's office is awaiting identification and notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. Stay with KDKA.com for the latest details.