23-year-old killed in Fayette County crash, authorities say

A 23-year-old has died following a two-vehicle crash in Fayette County, authorities said on Thursday.

County emergency personnel confirmed the crash occurred on Route 119 northbound, near the Main Street exit in South Union Township, just before 4 a.m. The roadway was closed while first responders investigated the incident.

Lee Black of Connellsville was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker.

"Please remember Lee's family and friends today as they mourn the loss of their loved one today," Dr. Baker said in a news release.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Uniontown are handling the investigation.