One person killed, another injured in overnight crash along Rt. 40 outside Uniontown

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One person was killed and another was injured in a crash along Rt. 40 outside Uniontown early Tuesday morning

The single-vehicle crash happened along Rt. 40 near the Kwik Fill gas station in Menallen Township around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers said.

KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed a car that was heavily damaged after crashing into a pole.

One person was killed and another was injured in an overnight crash along Rt. 40 in Menallen Township outside of Uniontown.  KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers say the Fayette County Coroner has been called to the scene and one occupant of the vehicle was killed. Another occupant was injured and taken to the hospital, dispatchers said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers from the Uniontown barracks are handling the investigation into the crash. 

The identity of the person who was killed hasn't been released.

