68-year-old man killed in late-night pedestrian crash in Beaver County

A 68-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Beaver County on Tuesday night.

According to information provided by Pennsylvania State Police, they were called to the scene of a pedestrian crash on Brodhead Road near Sheffield Road in Aliquippa around 10:00 p.m.

The victim, identified as 68-year-old Jeffrey Owens, was crossing the street when a car failed to yield to him, and he was hit.

Owens was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Troopers believed that the driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Marcus Barkovich, was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Barkovich was arrested on the scene and taken to the hospital for blood testing.

State police have said that charges are pending further investigation of the deadly crash.