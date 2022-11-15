Deadline Approaches For Pa. State Liquor Control Board's Rare Whiskey Lottery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Time is running out for people to get their hands on some rare whiskeys.

Friday is the deadline for the Pennsylvania State Liquor Control Board's lottery.

People have until 5 p.m., Friday, November 18, to enter into the Van Winkle 2022 release lottery and the Old Forester Birthday 2022 release lottery.

Winners will be selected during the week of November 28 and everyone who enters will be notified whether they win or not in the weeks that follow.

The board is holding seven different lotteries for a number of limited-release whiskeys.

You can enter the lottery on the Fine Wine and Good Spirits website at this link.