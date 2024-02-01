Dead dog found in trash bag in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Beaver County Humane Society investigators are trying to figure out who killed a Yorkie, put its body in a trash bag and dumped it on the street.

The humane society said an Aliquippa resident found the sealed black trash bag in early January on the corner of Monaca Road and Green Street near Stevie's Dairy Mart while walking their dogs, who showed a "heightened interest" in the bag as they got close.

When the resident opened the bag, the humane society said they found a dead male Yorkshire Terrier with long, tan fur wearing a blue collar without tags. The dog's body was wrapped in a black and white blanket on a dog bed, and investigators shared photos of the bag, blanket and bed in hopes of finding out more information.

Beaver County Humane Society investigators are trying to figure out who killed a Yorkie, put its body in a trash bag and dumped it on the street. (Photo: Beaver County Humane Society)

Samantha Scobie, a humane society police officer, said the dog was sent for a post-mortem medical evaluation which revealed he was covered in bruises and died from blunt force trauma to the chest. Medical examiners determined he was about four years old and had been in good health.

Now investigators are looking for any information that will lead them to the person responsible. The humane society said it "deeply mourns" the loss of any animal, and anyone who might know anything is asked to call the humane investigations department at 724-775-5801 ext. 123.

"Beaver County Humane Society is committed to making a difference in the lives of cats and dogs that are neglected, abused, or abandoned by the people they trust. Thanks to the incredibly generous communities supporting our mission, we can bring justice to those who would harm our most cherished companions," the humane society said in a press release.