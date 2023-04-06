DCNR warns of 'high danger' of woodland fires

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is warning Pennsylvanians of "high" woodland fire danger as seasonal wildfire risk increases.

In a release on Thursday, Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said the greatest threat of wildfires occurs during March, April, May, October and November. In the state, 99 percent of wildfires are caused by people, Dunn stated.

Thousands of acres of state and private woodlands are burned by wildfires each year, officials said

"Dry conditions across the Commonwealth have led to elevated risks for fires to spread this year," Dunn said in the release. "We know that a simple act of carelessness when lighting a camp or bonfire could prove disastrous among tinder-dry conditions in some of our forests. Wildfire dangers climb with each day of sun and wind and we encourage Pennsylvanians to be cautious when lighting fires during these conditions."

Officials added that debris burning, equipment use, power lines and campfires are some of the most common causes of wildfires.

