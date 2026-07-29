Day campers walk across Pittsburgh in show of unity

Day campers with the YMCA and Jewish Community Center wanted to show that what makes us different can also make us strong.

The kids, between the ages of 12 and 14, come from different neighborhoods, but you wouldn't notice the bonding as they walked across the Roberto Clemente Bridge on Wednesday, showing unity.

"Kind of what other people go through and see what they experience. And we can learn from each other and become better people," YMCA camp staffer Alonzo Labrie said.

Organizers say this is an age group of kids who are still in a developmental period of their lives. This is the time to build empathy, civic engagement and cross-cultural understanding.

"Really learn skills to combat antisemitism and antiracism, antihate within their own communities," Brandi Tedesco, J&R Day Camp program director, said.

Wednesday's walk came at the end of the three-week summer camp for multiple organizations. For the campers, they said they saw the value in what the camp was trying to teach them.

"It teaches us to be kind to each other so we can work together more efficiently," camper Greta Johnson said.

In addition to showing a community is stronger when everyone comes together, the campers made care packages to help those in need. The packages will go to homeless shelters in the area.

"We want to make the world a kinder and better place. That's why we wanted to do this work with our middle schoolers while they are figuring out who they are and the kind of person they want to be," Tedesco said.

Organizers hope to have more collaborations like this in the future.