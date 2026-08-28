Pittsburgh-area man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old takes plea deal, sentenced to probation

David Landman, who was accused in August 2022 of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl at a house in Greensburg, according to police at the time, took a plea deal Friday and will not serve any additional time behind bars.

Landman was in prison for a time after his arrest but got out on bail.

On Friday, he found himself inside a packed courtroom at the Westmoreland County Courthouse, accepting a plea deal from the Westmoreland County District Attorney, pleading guilty to child endangerment and reckless endangerment.

He was sentenced to a total of seven years' probation and was ordered to have no contact with his alleged former victim.

Tom McKinley, Landman's attorney, spoke briefly with the media after the trial.

"Mr. Landman pleaded to no sort of assaultive behavior," said McKinley. "The only charges that he pled guilty to involved a lack of supervision."

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli provided the following statement.

"Our goal in every case like this is to protect the minor child and hold defendants accountable. These are some of the most egregious crimes we handle and take them all very seriously. In this case, we achieved both goals and I am extremely proud of my team. I am even more proud of the courage and strength of the minor victim. We were prepared to go to trial, but with the support and agreement of the victim's family, the defendant admitted guilt and cannot have contact with the minor child for seven years. No penalty can take away the damage done, but guaranteed accountability and protection of the victim through a plea and the admission of guilt in open court outweighed the risk."

Family members of the victim also spoke with media inside the courthouse.

Jesseka Chapman says they have all been shaken by Landman's alleged crimes over the last few years, but they now feel a sense of relief.

However, she says they also still worry.

"It's very fearful that he doesn't have an ankle bracelet on," Chapman said. "That he is walking free. That he is not on Megan's List. He is an almost free man that can go anywhere at any time. At the end of the day, truly, Jesus is the one that's going to do the most punishment."