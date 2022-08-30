Greensburg man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A 35-year-old man from Greensburg is accused of molesting a child who he was supposed to be caring for.

The Greensburg home may say "welcome" near the front door, but according to Greensburg police, it was anything but for a 5-year-old girl who endured hell inside of it.

David Landman faces multiple felony sexual assault counts. KDKA

Investigators say the little girl was brutally sexually assaulted while in the care of David Landman.

"This one, in particular, is more heinous than most," Greensburg Police Det. Justin Scalzo said.

Police say Landman, along with an unnamed 14-year-old boy, repeatedly sexually assaulted the child starting in March and did so in unbelievably brutal ways.

"It is alleged that he sexually assaulted this 5-year-old juvenile and there were objects used during the sexual assaults, specifically a screwdriver," Scalzo said.

And a knife on at least one occasion, police said. A relative of the child said the little girl was acting withdrawn and terrified at just the mention of Landman's name, prompting an examination of the victim by doctors at UPMC Children's Hospital.

"Landman would have her watch horror movies with him, specifically 'Friday the 13th,' 'Halloween,' 'Nightmare on Elm Street,'" Scalzo said.

Police said Landman would also use an old goalie hockey mask to purposely terrify the child and warned her if she told anyone about what was allegedly happening that the horror movies she feared so much would become reality for her.

"She alleged that Mr. Landman told her that if she ever reported what was happening to her, one of these characters would come to life and kill her," Scalzo said.

Police said the child is now safe with people who love and care for her.

Landman is in the Westmoreland County Jail. He faces multiple felony sexual assault counts. The 14-year-old allegedly involved is not facing charges yet, but police say more charges and arrests are likely.