Penguins to honor and celebrate PPG Paints Arena usher for 64 years of service

When the Penguins take on the New York Rangers on Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena, it will be more than just a homecoming for the former head coach Mike Sullivan; it will be a celebration of a man who has given more than six decades of his life to the team and the community.

The Penguins will be honoring usher and ticket taker David Blackburn on his 90th birthday and in what is his 64th year working at the Civic Arena and now PPG Paints Arena.

"David Blackburn is more than an usher—he's part of the soul of this building," said Senior Vice President and General Manager, Oak View Group, Gary Desjardins. "His dedication to our fans and this city is nothing short of inspirational. We're honored to celebrate not only his 64 years of service but also his 90th birthday—a milestone that reflects the strength, passion, and spirit that David brings every day."

Blackburn joined the Civic Arena staff in 1961 as both an usher and a ticket taker. He's been known by Penguins fans and eventgoers as a warm, welcoming soul with a bright smile.

On Saturday night, the Penguins will honor Blackburn with a special in-game recognition, which will include giving him an honorary key to the arena as well as a proclamation by the City of Pittsburgh.

"I never thought I'd be here this long, but I love the people," said Blackburn. "The fans, my coworkers—they're like family to me. This place has been my second home for a long time, and I'm grateful for every moment."

The Pittsburgh native has worked thousands of events over the years and is beloved by the community for his smile and his ability to remember the fans by name, and always goes the extra mile.