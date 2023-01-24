Watch CBS News
Dave Matthews Band coming to Pittsburgh this summer

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - The Dave Matthews Band is hitting the road this summer, and Pittsburgh is one of their stops. 

The U.S. tour kicks off in Texas and comes to The Pavilion at Star Lake on June 23. 

The tour launches at the same time as the band's new album, "Walk Around the Moon," which releases on May 19. 

Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. 

