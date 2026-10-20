Data centers are expanding rapidly. What does that mean for local communities?

The term data center stirs emotions in many people. Communities are standing up and saying, "not in my backyard," as they come with a long list of concerns.

But what's paranoia, and what's real?

If you think this boom in data centers is driven by artificial intelligence, you are absolutely right. But slowing AI is usually way down on the list of concerns.

First, realize you already use data centers daily.

"We need them for everything from cloud computing, storing all of our photos and files in the cloud, to online purchases to sports betting. All data centers support all of those digital activities," said Hannah Wiseman, a professor of law at Penn State focusing on all the elements of law surrounding data centers.

But the catalyst for the current boom is new and clear.

"It's the expansion of artificial intelligence," Wiseman said.

And what really stokes the opposition comes from people's wallets.

"There's been evidence of higher bills as a result of data centers," Wiseman said.

Professor Wiseman says that concern is real because data centers use a lot of power and water.

"Anyone in that utility's service territory can see higher bills if the utility has to spend money to build and operate new infrastructure for the data center. Those costs can be spread among all of the customers," Wiseman explained, adding that a data center's humming noise can be an issue.

"The noise is something like 90 decibels, which is somewhere between heavy city traffic and a jackhammer."

Noise control remains a key issue developers face. And there's the intangible conflict.

"You have a well-resourced, wealthy developer, typically not from the community, coming in and saying, 'We want to build something. We want to build it fast.' And the communities are saying, 'Wait a minute. We don't know you. We don't necessarily trust you. We want more time.'"

Wiseman says pressing pause to see if the issues can be resolved makes sense because trust will come only through conversations, negotiations and commitments.

The data center boom appears to be moving faster than politicians can act to regulate it, as often happens with new technology.

That is why Dr. Wiseman says policies like the one introduced by Gov. Josh Shapiro to ensure data centers pay their own way are important, advisable and part of a growing national trend.