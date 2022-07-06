Dana Heinze announces retirement after 30+ years in professional hockey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The man who helps get the show on the road for the Pittsburgh Penguins has announced his retirement after more than 30 years in professional hockey.

Dana Heinze, who has been the Penguins head equipment manager since the mid-2000's has announced he is retiring and moving into the next chapter of his life.

After more than 30 years working as an equipment manager in professional hockey, Dana Heinze is looking toward "the next journey". https://t.co/aItVBcn1cD — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 5, 2022

Heinze, who joined the Penguins in 2006, has been an equipment manager for 33 years.

He has been a member of all three Stanley Cup-winning teams of this era of Penguins hockey, also having been part of a championship team in Tampa Bay in 2004.

"That's a good run," Heinze said in an interview with Penguins team reporter Michele Crechiolo.

Heinze, now 54 years old, started working in professional hockey in 1988.

During Heinze's time with the Penguins, his Twitter account and social media presence became a fascinating highlight for fans, given a peek behind the curtain at what all goes into a Pens gameday.

In Heinze's interview with Crechiolo, Heinze joked that "he won't miss all of the plane rides that come with traveling with an NHL team, as he's always been terrified of flying, but he will miss the people he traveled with."

Heinze will be honored by the Penguins sometime during the upcoming season.

It's unclear who may fill his vacated role in the organization.