Dan + Shay bringing summer tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dan + Shay are bringing their tour to Pittsburgh this summer.

The country music duo will join Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe at The Pavilion at Star Lake on Friday, Aug. 2.

The Pittsburgh date is one of 30 added to The Heartbreak On The Map Tour on Tuesday. Stops just added include Cincinnati, Cuyahoga Falls, Syracuse, Charlotte and Tampa.

The tour kicks off at the end of this month in Greenville, South Carolina. It now stretches all the way through September, ending with a show in Denver.

The tour follows the release of the duo's fifth studio album, "Bigger Houses." The tour is named after the third song, "Heartbreak On The Map," which Live Nation describes as an "early fan-favorite."

One half of the duo, Dan Smyers, is from Wexford and graduated from Carnegie Mellon University. Together with Shay Mooney, the duo has won three Grammys.

"We're so excited to announce that we'll be hitting the road this summer with Jake Owen + Dylan Marlowe on our HEARTBREAK ON THE MAP TOUR!" Dan + Shay wrote on Facebook.

Tickets for the new stops are available starting with presales on Tuesday. More presales will follow up until Feb. 23, with the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m.