How concerned should you be about cyclospora in the Pittsburgh area? Here's how to stay safe

For two months now, a severe stomach illness called cyclosporiasis has been spreading across the United States, and now Allegheny County has confirmed cases in the area.

There have been nearly 7,000 suspected cases across 34 states. Pennsylvania, and specifically Allegheny County, now has 11 confirmed cases of cyclospora. The Allegheny County Health Department is warning people that it is now spreading with no official cause yet. Local doctors have shared their concerns as the illness is now local.

What are the symptoms of cyclospora?

Doctors say that every year foodborne illness outbreaks are seen, but this year specifically the cyclospora cases have caused concern because they are higher.

"For most patients, the most concerning part is going to be how it affects their daily life. I mean, if you're having this profuse explosive diarrhea for multiple days," said Dr. Brent Rau, Medical Director at Allegheny General Emergency Department.

"This is people who are getting sick two days to two weeks after they have been exposed to the parasite. Bloating, nausea, vomiting, and profuse diarrhea around the clock is what we're seeing most commonly," said Dr. Natalie Gentile of Direct Care Physicians of Pittsburgh.

While there still hasn't been confirmation at the local or federal level of what's causing the parasite outbreak, the suspicion is directed towards the produce aisle.

"From an Allegheny County standpoint, we still don't have any clear culprit. So, blueberries and basil were not quite sure yet," said Dr. Jillian Irwin, Medical Director at Allegheny County Health Department

We're in produce season, so it's hard to steer away from buying it at the grocery store, but now is the time to take extra precautions, especially for infants, children under 5, older adults, and the immunocompromised who are at greater risk.

"If you do get diarrhea for more than a couple of days, we want [you] to seek medical care," said Dr. Irwin.

How can I avoid cyclospora?

The Health Department has a few tips for people going forward.

They say to make sure you are washing hands with soap and water, along with cooking utensils. Washing your produce thoroughly is also recommended.

When it comes to storing and refrigerating produce, make sure you are doing it properly and as soon as possible. The most recommended tip for consuming produce while the outbreak is happening is to cook your produce to at least 158 degrees because it will kill cyclospora.

They also say alcohol-based hand sanitizers do not kill or effectively remove the parasite.

"Cook your food; that's our best bet if you're going to have produce, which we would never say we can't have produce, but if you can cook it, that's your safest option right now. At least getting to 158 degrees is key," said Dr. Gentile.

"You can wash it, but that does not guarantee you're going to remove all of the parasite," said Dr. Brent Rau. "Really the only sure-fire way to make sure your vegetables are safe is if you cook them, boil them."

Another reminder: the outbreak has taken social media by storm in a unique way as it usually does. People have been going to social media and purposefully creating content asking where they can find the parasite to hopefully get it, and in return the symptoms will help them lose weight.

While many of those people making these posts say they are joking, doctors want to make sure you are safe.

"That would be a strong do not do that. That is dangerous. That's introducing potential pathogens into your body. There are a thousand reasons why that's the wrong way to lose weight," said Dr. Rau.

"I would not recommend purposefully going out and getting infected with cyclospora. If you are at risk of ending up in a hospital, this is actually a very serious illness," said Dr. Gentile.