Cyclist taken to the hospital in critical condition following collision with vehicle near Rachel Carson Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A cyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle early on Saturday morning downtown.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 2 a.m. police and EMS were called to the scene of the crash at Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Ninth Street.

Once they arrived, they learned a vehicle was traveling from the Northside on the Rachel Carson Bridge and as they went toward Ninth Street through the traffic light, they collided with an electric bike.

The man operating the electric bike was heading east on Fort Duquesne Boulevard and failed to stop at the red light collided with the passenger side of the vehicle and was not wearing a helmet at the time.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene to speak with police and there were no reported injuries to the driver or the three passengers inside.

Pittsburgh Police's Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the crash.