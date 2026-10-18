1 killed in shooting at gym in Ohio

One person was killed in a shooting inside a gym in Summit County, Ohio, on Sunday, authorities said.

Craig Alan Sipe has been charged with aggravated murder in connection with the shooting at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium, the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department said in a Facebook post. The name of the victim has not been released, but police believe the shooting to be "domestic-related." The department did not provide additional details as to why it believes that.

Cuyahoga Falls police said officers were called to the gym on 4th Street on Sunday morning for the shooting. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they later died. Police said the suspect "targeted one victim" before fleeing.

Sipe, of Akron, later turned himself in to Cuyahoga Falls police and was taken to the Summit County Jail. He is set to be arraigned on Monday.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing, adding that more information will be released "as it becomes available and as appropriate."

"The City of Cuyahoga Falls extends its condolences to the victim's family and loved ones during this difficult time," police said.

Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium closed on Sunday after the shooting and will remain closed on Monday.

Cuyahoga Falls is about 5 miles north of Akron.