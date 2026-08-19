School districts in Pittsburgh area in need of crossing guards for school year

As students get ready to head back to school, safety is top of mind when it comes to the school bus stop.

Right now, some local districts report that they're in need of crossing guards to ensure students are getting to and from school safely.

"We want someone to be part of our community to help these kids because in our community, especially our community, we need that. We need that assistance at the bus stop," said Archie Brinza, the McKees Rocks borough council president.

Brinza said they normally have five crossing guards, but at the end of the last school year, three retired.

"The purpose of the crossing guards, obviously, is safety for the children. There's a lot of areas in our community that are considered like main drags, so those are the spots in the town that we're looking to fill at this time," Leeann Wozniak, the McKees Rocks borough manager, said. "When these younger elementary age children are standing on the corners for 15-20 minutes a day, on Island Avenue, which is a busy street, you need adult supervision there for their safety."

Wozniak said if they're unable to fill the positions, the McKees Rocks Police Department will have to take over.

"What if there's an emergency with the police? They have to go, and then now we're sitting with an empty stop. That's the bad part about it," Brinza said.

In Shaler Township on Wednesday, PennDOT joined AAA for an annual crossing guard training. More than a dozen crossing guards attended to learn tips on how to keep themselves and students safe.

One of the main problems, Shaler Township Police Chief Sean Frank said, is drivers who are not paying attention.

"That's the struggle we have every day: aggressive driving, people that aren't paying attention," Frank said. "We're working with the school district, and they have some grant money that they're going to use to put in some more warning signs for our school zones. So, we're hoping that that comes in very soon, but it will not be in place for the start of the school year."

As a new school year is beginning, AAA is reminding drivers to be aware of 15 mph school zones, school buses on the roads and students trying to cross the street.

"Look for kids, be alert, listen, not have your radio so loud that you can't see or hear something," said Terri Rae Anthony, a safety adviser for AAA. "We have to make sure that these kids can get to school and get home safely. And that's our job. And it's not just the job of a crossing guard."

PennDOT is also urging parents to talk to their children about safely crossing the road.

"Make sure you're telling them to cross at intersections, use crosswalks. Make sure they're avoiding distractions. Don't cross the street while you're looking at your phone," said Yasmeen Manyisha, the safety press officer for PennDOT. "Another thing that's really important to mention is make sure you're being as visible as possible as a pedestrian. Make sure you're making eye contact with the drivers, wearing bright colored clothing, or even putting reflective stickers on your backpack. Anything to help you be seen."

If you're interested in becoming a crossing guard for McKees Rocks, you can apply at the borough building or police department.

"We would reimburse that employee for the cost of the clearances," Wozniak said.

Individuals need to be ACT 34, P.A.T.C.H. and ACT 151 cleared.