Community rallies to help Westmoreland County zoo after fire

SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County zoo home to all kinds of livestock and exotic animals is picking up the pieces after a devastating fire.

The owner of Critter Country Animal Farm told KDKA-TV that nine of its animals died in the fire Thursday.

Chief Dan Pergola Jr. of the Turkeytown Volunteer Fire Department said the animals that died were multiple species of standard farm animals. He also said the fire is believed to have started with a heating device. The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

The community is coming together to help the owners, and a local feed store that works with the animal farm is leading the charge.

"It's definitely been a staple in the community for a long time," said Krystal Rose Pizarchik, owner of Pritts Feed Mills Inc.

Critter Country Animal Farm in South Huntingdon Township is a place where families can host parties and events, and meet critters ranging from farm animals to exotic big cats.

Tragedy struck the private zoo on Thursday afternoon. Camels roamed around as smoke poured out of a barn on the site.

Pizarchik was heartbroken when she heard about the fire.

"My first thought was the animals. I'm like, did they get the animals out? Do they need help? By that time, my husband had already talked to them and had said that there was no way to get some of the animals out and it had already been engulfed in flames and your heart just drops. These animals are family, whether they live in your house or they live in a barn," Pizarchik said.

Pizarchik and her husband are stepping up to help the zoo. They're collecting donations at their business, Pitts Feed Mills in Mount Pleasant. Critter Country buys its feed from them.

She said the donated money will go into the zoo's account so it does not have to pay for feed, plus to help with immediate repair needs if needed.

"It gives you hope that there is there is still good in this world. So, that definitely lifted my spirits," Pizarchik said.

Pritts Feed Mill just had an emergency of its own last week. She said their grain dryer caught fire, and it could cost around $100,000 for a new one.

Pizarchik said despite the struggles, they still want to do everything they can for the community's backyard zoo, which brings smiles to so many faces and helps bring agritourism to the area.

"There's a lot of people that are wanting to help out. It's going to be tough as far as rebuilding and replacing animals and things like that. But you know not to lose hope. My hope is that they continue to strive forward and rebuild bigger and better than ever," Pizarchik said.

If you'd like to help Critter Country Animal Farm as it recovers from the fire, visit or contact Pritts Feed Mill to make a donation. There is a can for cash donations at its mill in Mount Pleasant. People can also call the office at 724-547-2525.