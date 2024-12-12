Several animals die after barn fire breaks out at Westmoreland County zoo

SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — Several animals died after a fire broke out at a barn at Critter Country Animal Farm, a zoo in Westmoreland County that houses animals like lemurs, zebras and exotic cats.

The fire happened Thursday afternoon at the farm on Route 981 in South Huntingdon Township. Rostraver Central Fire Department said it was called to the scene to help, and while no injuries were reported, several animals died. The fire department didn't say which ones or how many.

Multiple crews responded from multiple different towns and communities, but by 5 p.m., the fire seemed to be under control. Some smoke could be seen coming from a red barn.

RCFD units assisting Turkeytown VFD with a Fire-Barn-2A at Critter Country Animal Farm on Route 981. Crews assisted with... Posted by Rostraver Central Fire Department on Thursday, December 12, 2024

According to an inspection report from the United States Department of Agriculture, the zoo has over 100 animals, ranging from domestic animals to exotic animals. Among the animals on the inspection report are kangaroos, lemurs, sloths, zebras, emus, a leopard, bobcats, wolves and camels.

On its website, Critter Country Animal Farm says it has been an "icon" in the Smithton community for 20 years. It began as a farm and grew into a zoo as the owners "dedicated their lives to ensuring the safety and good health of animals from around the country."

There's been no word on the cause of the fire.