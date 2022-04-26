Man in critical condition after Wilkinsburg shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was injured after a shooting in Wilkinsburg, authorities said.

County police said officials were notified of a shooting Tuesday in the 500 block of Franklin Avenue around 3 p.m. First responders found a man shot multiple times in the torso.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Sources said the victim was staying at a halfway house. He then went outside to Franklin Avenue, where he was shot multiple times after a car pulled up, sources said.

Two neighbors told KDKA-TV that they heard multiple gunshots.

"Very surreal, we did see the victim lying there," said Eric McIntosh, the Wilkinsburg police chaplain. "He was alive and moving at the time."