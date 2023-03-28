Crews removing sinking abandoned boat on North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Crews are working on the North Shore to remove an abandoned boat that's been slowly sinking in the Allegheny River for months.

All throughout Tuesday morning, a team was along the riverbank near PNC Park, working to get the boat out of the water and remove the eyesore.

When all the other pleasure boaters left their moorings on the North Shore Riverfront Park last summer, one boat remained after the owner abandoned it for unknown reasons. After being encased in ice this winter, the stern filled with water, and the boat appears inoperable.

Crews were removing a sinking boat from Pittsburgh's North Shore near PNC Park on March 28, 2023. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

There's been no word on exactly who is removing it. All government agencies contacted by KDKA-TV in February said it's not their responsibility.

The city said it doesn't have jurisdiction nor does the Sports and Exhibition Authority, which oversees the Riverfront Park. Likewise, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told KDKA-TV it's not its problem, while the U.S. Coast Guard said the matter should be handled by the state.

Only the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission promised some action. The commission said while the boat is not technically its responsibility, it would try to get a resolution.

The commission confirmed the owner had been contacted but was unwilling or unable to remove it. According to commission bylaws, a responsible agency can hire a salver to remove the boat and try to reclaim costs by selling the boat or billing the owner.