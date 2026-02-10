Confusion grows in Crescent Township after police chief's public letter, resignation

A bombshell letter from the Crescent Township police chief has ignited fear and confusion, with residents worried their police department is being dismantled.

A follow-up interview with the police union raises serious questions about what's really happening, and what's not.

That letter, posted publicly by the chief himself, has left residents asking the same question: Are we about to lose our police department?

The official answer is no, according to the union, even as concern and confusion continue to grow in this community.

The now-viral letter from Crescent Township Police Chief Frank Marks warns of long-standing financial challenges and hard decisions, ending with his resignation, effective Feb. 13.

Within hours, neighbors flooded social media and began demanding answers, unsure whether public safety decisions were being made quietly, without their knowledge.

Immediately, fear set in among many who worry about what would happen if officers are no longer on duty.

"I think it would take too long for them to get here. Where are they coming from?" Questioned resident Jeanne Whiteman.

The Fraternal Order of Police, which represents Crescent Township officers, says those fears - while understandable - are not rooted in an official decision.

"I know they keep saying they don't want to disband the department, but they don't seem to want to negotiate. I don't know what we're supposed to think when we see the budget cut," said Mike Slawianowski, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91.

Slawianowski says residents' concerns didn't come out of nowhere.

He says the Township Commissioners have cut the police budget in half, contract negotiations have stalled, and officers haven't been brought to the bargaining table, prompting two officers, in addition to the chief, to resign.

"It just seems to be a lack of confidence in the township supervisors. I don't think they seem secure here with a job."

He says the resignations add urgency to the future of the department, while shifts become harder to cover and the remaining officers feel the strain.

Regardless, the union stresses that this doesn't mean disbandment but says it does raise long-term questions if staffing issues aren't addressed.

"These people deserve an answer. You work for these people. They're paying their hard-earned tax money. Give them some kind of answer," Slawianowski said.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Crescent Township commissioners pushed back on the rumors about the future of the police department. They issued a statement, saying in part, "Let us be clear: There is absolutely no truth to rumors that the board of commissioners is looking to disband the force."

The statement goes on to say they are working to negotiate a new contract with the police department.