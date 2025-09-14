Watch CBS News
2 people hospitalized after crash in Butler County

Garrett Behanna
Two people were airlifted to an area hospital after a crash in Butler, Butler County, on Sunday night.

A Butler County 911 supervisor confirmed to KDKA-TV that a crash involving "numerous vehicles" was first reported at 8:19 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street and Jefferson Street in the city of Butler.

Two medical helicopters were requested to the scene following the incident. The victims' conditions were not immediately known.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

