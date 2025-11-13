Pittsburgh-area physical therapist accused of stealing prescription opioids from patient

Police said a UPMC physical therapist in Butler County went into a patient's home without permission from his employer and walked out with her prescription opioids.

The physical therapist, 42-year-old Trevor Delaney, works at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, treating athletes and everyday patients.

According to the criminal complaint, Delaney called off sick for his shift at the complex, but reached out to one of his patients who had an appointment that day and asked if he could come to her apartment in Cranberry Township to "go over some test results."

Once inside, the woman told police that Delaney asked to see her medications. She grabbed her oxycodone bottle, along with several others, for him to look at. Later that night, when the woman went to take her nightly medication, she discovered 41 oxycodone pills were missing, officials said.

The woman told police that when Delaney was at her apartment, UPMC called to reschedule her therapy appointment, to which he told her not to tell UPMC that he was there.

During an interview with investigators, the affidavit says Delaney admitted he was at the woman's apartment that night and that his employer was unaware.

The case is still active, but if the allegations are true, people in the Cranberry community believe he should be prosecuted because the victim, they say, deserves justice.

Delaney is charged with possession of a controlled substance by fraud, along with several misdemeanors. He's free, awaiting his preliminary hearing.

KDKA reached out to UPMC for comment, but has not heard back as of Thursday evening.