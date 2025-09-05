Understanding the new COVID-19 vaccine guidelines in Pennsylvania

Here's what you need to know about the new COVID-19 vaccine guidelines in Pennsylvania

It's vaccine season, and guidelines on the new COVID-19 shot continue to change.

But it's leaving folks with many questions. Luke Zerra, of Brookline, is planning to get the new vaccine, though he doesn't know if or how he can get it.

"I work with a lot of old people and people at high risk, so I feel that's important," Zerra said. "It sounds like rules are changing. I'm not really sure what's going on."

In the past four years, he, like anyone, could walk into a pharmacy and get the shot. Then, last week, the Federal Drug Administration put out new recommendations that COVID shots should only be administered to people over 65 or with underlying health conditions, prompting pharmacies like CVS to require prescriptions for the vaccines in 13 states, including Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., and making it unavailable in three others.

In Pennsylvania, this was because state pharmacists could only follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which hasn't issued any yet on the new COVID-19 shot.

"It is a little confusing," Zerra said.

That's not the case anymore, at least here, after the Pennsylvania Board of Pharmacy took action earlier this week to make sure you don't need a prescription at pharmacies to get the vaccine. Instead, the board voted to follow the guidance of other authorities like the American Academy of Family Physicians.

To clarify, a CVS spokesperson told KDKA they are working to get the new vaccines in their Pennsylvania locations as soon as possible. You will just have to attest to your eligibility when scheduling an appointment.

Walgreens said the shot is stocked at its pharmacies in the state, and Giant Eagle told KDKA that shots are now available at all locations. Both are only issuing the shot based on the FDA eligibility guidelines.

As for independent shops like Spartan Pharmacy and the Medicine Shoppe in Mount Washington, they told KDKA that the vaccines they've ordered are delayed, and they're not sure why. On the other hand, Hilltop in Allentown said the government won't release the shots until the advisory committee meets on Sept. 18.

When it comes to insurance, know that coverage may vary based on your plan.

To protect access to vaccines, a group of state lawmakers is working on legislation that would give the Pennsylvania Department of Health the power to decide what vaccines pharmacies can offer.