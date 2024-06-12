Watch CBS News
Local News

Couple taken into custody after twins found living in filth in Westmoreland County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Couple arrested for endangering the welfare of children in Westmoreland County
Couple arrested for endangering the welfare of children in Westmoreland County 00:41

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A couple in Westmoreland County now finds themselves behind bars after a set of twins were found living in filth in Monessen. 

The mother of the twins, Falicia Dugan, and Jeremiah Roberts were supposed to be the ones taking care of them, but now are charged with endangering the welfare of children. 

On Monday, police were called for a welfare check at an apartment on Park Manor in Monessen. Once inside, they found the twins in an upstairs bedroom that was covered in feces as well as various foods. 

Police also noticed bugs and small bites on the children who are nearly two years old. 

A witness told the police that Dugan would lock the twins in their room so they could not get out. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

First published on June 12, 2024 / 12:09 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.