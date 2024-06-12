Couple taken into custody after twins found living in filth in Westmoreland County

Couple arrested for endangering the welfare of children in Westmoreland County

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A couple in Westmoreland County now finds themselves behind bars after a set of twins were found living in filth in Monessen.

The mother of the twins, Falicia Dugan, and Jeremiah Roberts were supposed to be the ones taking care of them, but now are charged with endangering the welfare of children.

On Monday, police were called for a welfare check at an apartment on Park Manor in Monessen. Once inside, they found the twins in an upstairs bedroom that was covered in feces as well as various foods.

Police also noticed bugs and small bites on the children who are nearly two years old.

A witness told the police that Dugan would lock the twins in their room so they could not get out.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.