Man sentenced to 5 years after throwing smoke bombs, firework at Pitt protest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was sentenced to five years in jail after prosecutors said he and his wife threw smoke bombs and a firework during a protest at the University of Pittsburgh in 2023, injuring several police officers.

A judge sentenced 37-year-old Brian DiPippa to five years in prison and his wife, 42-year-old Krystal DiPippa, to three years of probation, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania announced on Monday. They must also pay $1,400 in restitution to Pitt and more than $47,000 to an officer who was injured.

In April of 2023, about a hundred people were protesting a debate on transgender issues hosted by a conservative student group featuring political commentator Michael Knowles.

During the protest, prosecutors said Brian DiPippa ignited and dropped two homemade incendiary smoke devices around a line of people waiting to get inside.

When university police officers formed a barrier to prevent protesters from getting in, authorities said Brian, concealed by Krystal, ignited and threw a large firework at police, causing an explosion and injuring several officers.

In September, both pleaded guilty to obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder. Brian DiPippa also pleaded guilty to conspiracy.

"The DiPippas conspired to injure law enforcement officers and cause chaos at a college campus protest," U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan said in a statement. "They attacked brave men and women who were trying to maintain order and protect the attendees. Today's sentencings—and particularly the years of incarceration imposed on Brian DiPippa—should serve as a deterrent for anyone who would consider engaging in such outrageous and dangerous conduct in the future."