Man, woman charged with dropping smoke bombs, throwing firework at Pitt protest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man and woman were indicted for allegedly dropping two homemade smoke bombs and throwing a large firework during a protest at the University of Pittsburgh in April.

A federal grand jury indicted 36-year-old Brian DiPippa and his wife 40-year-old Krystal DiPippa on charges of conspiracy and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, the Department of Justice announced on Friday. Brian DiPippa was also charged with using an explosive to commit a federal felony.

On April 18, around 100 people were protesting a debate on transgender issues at the university featuring Micheal Knowles, a known conservative political commentator. The debate was hosted by a conservative student group on campus and received public backlash.

According to the indictment, while the couple was at the protest at the O'Hara Student Center, Brian DiPippa ignited and dropped two homemade smoke bomb containers in a line of people waiting to get into the building to listen to the guest speaker.

When Pitt police officers formed a barrier to prevent protesters from getting in the back of the building, police said Krystal DiPippa concealed her husband while he ignited and threw a large firework into a group of officers, causing an explosion and injuring several officers.

The protest prompted Pitt police to warn people to stay away from the area. Buildings were closed and some were locked down before police cleared the scene around 10 p.m.