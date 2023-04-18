Watch CBS News
Local News

Pitt police issue alert warning of 'public safety emergency' at O'Hara Street

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (4/18)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (4/18) 03:39

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt police have issued an Emergency Notification Service alert on Tuesday evening for a "public safety emergency at O'Hara Street."

In a tweet, campus police said, "Stay away from the area." The O'Hara Student Center is currently closed. 

Around a hundred people are out protesting a debate underway right now at the university featuring Micheal Knowles, a known conservative political commentator.

The debate at the center is hosted by a conservative student group on campus and has received public backlash.

In a later tweet, the University of Pittsburgh said, "An incendiary device was set off outside O'Hara Student Center. No injuries are reported at this time, and there is not believed to be an ongoing threat."

Officials did not say what the "incendiary device" was. 

First published on April 18, 2023 / 7:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.