Pitt police issue alert warning of 'public safety emergency' at O'Hara Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt police have issued an Emergency Notification Service alert on Tuesday evening for a "public safety emergency at O'Hara Street."

Pitt E.N.S. Alert: There is a public safety emergency at O'Hara Street. Stay away from the area. For more information visit https://t.co/MXAfGQlpIr. — Pitt Police (@PittPolice) April 18, 2023

In a tweet, campus police said, "Stay away from the area." The O'Hara Student Center is currently closed.

Around a hundred people are out protesting a debate underway right now at the university featuring Micheal Knowles, a known conservative political commentator.

The debate at the center is hosted by a conservative student group on campus and has received public backlash.

In a later tweet, the University of Pittsburgh said, "An incendiary device was set off outside O'Hara Student Center. No injuries are reported at this time, and there is not believed to be an ongoing threat."

Officials did not say what the "incendiary device" was.