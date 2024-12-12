County police investigating threat on flight out of Pittsburgh International Airport

Watch CBS News
By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police are investigating a threat at Pittsburgh International Airport. 

Law enforcement tells KDKA that a threat was made on board a Spirit Airlines flight heading to Florida just before take-off. 

The pilots were able to pull over on the runway where it currently remains. 

It's unclear at this time if officers have begun guiding passengers off of the airplane. 

However, we are told that the hope is to get the passengers to their destination still. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA-TV on air and online for the latest. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

