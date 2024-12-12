County police investigating threat on flight out of Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police are investigating a threat at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Law enforcement tells KDKA that a threat was made on board a Spirit Airlines flight heading to Florida just before take-off.

The pilots were able to pull over on the runway where it currently remains.

It's unclear at this time if officers have begun guiding passengers off of the airplane.

However, we are told that the hope is to get the passengers to their destination still.

